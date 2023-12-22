Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Denver 19-10, Brooklyn 13-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Nuggets and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Denver Nuggets will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. The Nets do have the home-court advantage, but the Nuggets are expected to win by 4.5 points.

Last Wednesday, Denver was able to grind out a solid victory over Toronto, taking the game 113-104. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nuggets.

Among those leading the charge was Nikola Jokic, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a grim 121-102 defeat to New York. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Knicks: they've now lost three in a row.

Denver has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they now have a losing record at 13-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nuggets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.4 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nuggets took their win against the Nets when the teams last played last Thursday by a conclusive 124-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Nuggets since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Denver is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 231.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Denver both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.