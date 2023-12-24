3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Nets after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Pistons 98-82.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Pistons will have to make due with a 2-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Detroit 2-26, Brooklyn 13-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.99

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Nets. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Barclays Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Nets and 25 for the Pistons.

On Friday, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 122-117 to Denver. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Nuggets: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 119-111 hit to the loss column at the hands of Utah on Thursday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cade Cunningham, who dropped a double-double on 28 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Ivey, who scored 24 points along with seven assists and five rebounds.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-15 record this season. As for Detroit, their loss was their 13th straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-26.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging 16 turnovers per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Pistons will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets strolled past the Pistons in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 123-108. Will the Nets repeat their success, or do the Pistons have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 9.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.