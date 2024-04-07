3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Pistons after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 83-75, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Pistons keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-64 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 30-48 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Detroit 13-64, Brooklyn 30-47

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

What to Know

The Pistons are 2-8 against the Nets since October of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Detroit Pistons will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Pistons are expected to lose this one by nine points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Pistons' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They took a 108-90 bruising from the Grizzlies. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Detroit has scored all season.

The Pistons' defeat came about despite a quality game from Jaden Ivey, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 3 assists. Ivey had some trouble finding his footing against the Hawks on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for the Pistons was Malachi Flynn's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Pacers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 115-111 victory. The win was just what Brooklyn needed coming off of a 133-111 loss in their prior game.

The Nets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Noah Clowney out in front who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. Clowney didn't help the Nets' cause all that much against the Pacers on Monday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Detroit's defeat dropped their record down to 13-64. As for Brooklyn, their win bumped their record up to 30-47.

The Pistons didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Nets in their previous matchup back in March, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pistons since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 9-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.