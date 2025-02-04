Who's Playing
Houston Rockets @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Houston 32-17, Brooklyn 16-33
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Space City Home Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $15.52
What to Know
Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Nets have the home-court advantage, but the Rockets are expected to win by nine points.
The Rockets are headed into Tuesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They fell to the Knicks 124-118. Houston was up 44-32 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Amen Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.
Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.
On Saturday the Nets overcame some tough odds to get past the Rockets. The Nets came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 110-98. Brooklyn pushed the score to 83-64 by the end of the third, a deficit Houston cut but never quite recovered from.
Among those leading the charge was Ziaire Williams, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.
Houston's loss dropped their record down to 32-17. As for Brooklyn, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-33.
Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 40.5. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.
The Rockets came up short against the Nets when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 110-98. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Houston is a big 9-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.
- Feb 01, 2025 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Houston 98
- Jan 27, 2024 - Brooklyn 106 vs. Houston 104
- Jan 03, 2024 - Houston 112 vs. Brooklyn 101
- Mar 29, 2023 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Houston 114
- Mar 07, 2023 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Houston 96
- Apr 05, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Houston 105
- Dec 08, 2021 - Houston 114 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Mar 31, 2021 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Houston 108
- Mar 03, 2021 - Brooklyn 132 vs. Houston 114
- Dec 28, 2019 - Houston 108 vs. Brooklyn 98