Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Houston 32-17, Brooklyn 16-33

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Space City Home Network

Space City Home Network Follow:

Online streaming:

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.52

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Nets have the home-court advantage, but the Rockets are expected to win by nine points.

The Rockets are headed into Tuesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their third straight game on Monday. They fell to the Knicks 124-118. Houston was up 44-32 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Amen Thompson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a triple-double on 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Even though they lost, the Rockets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds (they're ranked first in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 14 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

On Saturday the Nets overcame some tough odds to get past the Rockets. The Nets came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 110-98. Brooklyn pushed the score to 83-64 by the end of the third, a deficit Houston cut but never quite recovered from.

Among those leading the charge was Ziaire Williams, who earned 21 points along with eight rebounds and three blocks. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Houston's loss dropped their record down to 32-17. As for Brooklyn, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 16-33.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Rockets have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 48 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've been averaging only 40.5. Given the Rockets' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Rockets came up short against the Nets when the teams last played on Saturday, falling 110-98. Can the Rockets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Houston is a big 9-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 9.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.