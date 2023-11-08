Who's Playing

Los Angeles Clippers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-3, Brooklyn 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: KTLA-TV 5

KTLA-TV 5 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $44.98

What to Know

The Clippers and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The Los Angeles Clippers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on November 8th at Barclays Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 18 to 7 on offense, a fact the Clippers found out the hard way on Monday. They fell 111-97 to New York.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 129-125 to Milwaukee. The Nets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Nets had strong showings from Cameron Thomas, who earned 45 points, and Mikal Bridges, who earned 31 points. Thomas continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played.

Los Angeles' defeat was their third straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 3-3. As for Brooklyn, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Wednesday, the Clippers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be Brooklyn's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-0-1 against the spread).

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: The Clippers have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 50.6% of their shots per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've nailed 48.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Los Angeles is a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn and Los Angeles both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.