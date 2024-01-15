Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Miami 23-16, Brooklyn 16-22

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $32.49

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center after having had a few days off. The Nets are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Thursday, Brooklyn couldn't handle Cleveland and fell 111-102. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Nets in their matchups with the Cavaliers: they've now lost four in a row.

The Nets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Heat proved on Sunday. They strolled past Charlotte with points to spare, taking the game 104-87. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Heat.

The Heat's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bam Adebayo led the charge by dropping a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds. Adebayo hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for five straight games.

Brooklyn's defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 16-22. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 100.0 points per game. As for Miami, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-16 record this season.

Monday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Heat, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Heat will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets strolled past the Heat when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 112-97. Will the Nets repeat their success, or do the Heat have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 2-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Miami.