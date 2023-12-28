3rd Quarter Report

The Bucks and the Nets have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The Bucks have jumped out to a 66-60 lead against the Nets.

If the Bucks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Milwaukee 22-8, Brooklyn 15-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $113.99

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 27th at Barclays Center. The Bucks took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Nets, who come in off a win.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Brooklyn beat Detroit 118-112. The Nets were down 22-8 with 5:49 left in the first quarter but they still came back for the handy six-point win.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, the Bucks' good fortune finally ran out on Monday. They took a 129-122 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 242.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 13 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Damian Lillard, who scored 32 points along with eight assists.

Even though they lost, the Bucks were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. This was only their first loss (out of four games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

Brooklyn's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-15. As for Milwaukee, their defeat dropped their record down to 22-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Nets haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116 points per game. However, it's not like the Bucks (currently ranked second in scoring) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 124.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The Nets came up short against the Bucks in their previous matchup back in November, falling 129-125. Can the Nets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Milwaukee is a 4-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 240.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.