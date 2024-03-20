Halftime Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 64-45.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 42-26 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 26-43 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: New Orleans 41-26, Brooklyn 26-42

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - New Orleans

Bally Sports - New Orleans Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.00

What to Know

The Pelicans have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Brooklyn Nets will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on March 19th at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Nets took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Pelicans on Saturday. Everything went their way against Portland as New Orleans made off with a 126-107 win. The Pelicans were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

The Pelicans' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from CJ McCollum, who scored 30 points along with eight assists and two steals. McCollum didn't help the Pelicans' cause all that much against the Clippers on Friday but the same can't be said for this contest. Zion Williamson was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Nets fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Spurs on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 122-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spurs. The Nets' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

The Nets' defeat came about despite a quality game from Cameron Thomas, who scored 31 points along with five assists and two steals.

New Orleans is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a massive bump to their 41-26 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they dropped their record down to 26-42 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pelicans just can't miss this season, having made 48.9% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Nets, though, as they've only made 45.9% of their shots this season. Given the Pelicans' sizable advantage in that area, the Nets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pelicans took their win against the Nets when the teams last played back in January by a conclusive 112-85. With the Pelicans ahead 59-34 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pelicans as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.