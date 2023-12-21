3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 90-77.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 13-14 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: New York 15-11, Brooklyn 13-13

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: MSG Network

What to Know

The Knicks are 2-8 against the Nets since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 20th at Barclays Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Knicks will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Knicks proved too difficult a challenge. They snuck past the Lakers with a 114-109 win. The victory was just what the Knicks needed coming off of a 144-122 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They took a 125-108 bruising from Utah. The Nets didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Nets' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Cameron Thomas, who scored 32 points, and Spencer Dinwiddie who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists.

New York's win bumped their record up to 15-11. As for Brooklyn, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 13-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Knicks have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Knicks took their victory against the Nets in their previous meeting back in March by a conclusive 142-118. With the Knicks ahead 81-57 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

New York is a slight 1-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 233 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New York.