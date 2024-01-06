1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Nets after losing five in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Thunder 39-21.

The Nets came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Oklahoma City 23-10, Brooklyn 15-20

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $77.99

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Nets are heading back home. The Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 5th at Barclays Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 19.2% worse than the opposition, a fact the Nets found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 112-101 to Houston.

Meanwhile, the Thunder unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 141-138. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Thunder, who almost overcame a 21 point deficit.

The Thunder's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 13 rebounds, and Jalen Williams who scored 21 points along with six assists and four steals. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-20 record this season. As for Oklahoma City, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Thunder, though, as they've been averaging only 40.8 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a 5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.