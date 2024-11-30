Halftime Report

The Magic have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 61-49.

The Magic entered the game having won four straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it five, or will the Nets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Orlando 13-7, Brooklyn 9-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Florida

FanDuel SN - Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.11

What to Know

The Magic and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2021, but not for long. The Orlando Magic are taking a road trip to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with the Magic sitting on four straight victories and the Nets on three.

The Magic are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They enjoyed a cozy 133-119 win over the Bulls on Wednesday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for Orlando considering their 95-point performance the contest before.

The Magic's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jalen Suggs led the charge by going 10 for 18 en route to 31 points plus seven assists. Suggs had some trouble finding his footing against the Pistons on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, the Nets made the experts look like fools on Wednesday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Suns. They walked away with a 127-117 victory over Phoenix. The score was all tied up 63-63 at the break, but Brooklyn was the better team in the second half.

The Nets' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyrese Martin, who went 8 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points. Martin had some trouble finding his footing against the Warriors on Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only posted 25.

Orlando's win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 13-7. As for Brooklyn, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 9-10 record this season.

Going forward, the Magic are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

The Magic strolled past the Nets in their previous meeting back in October by a score of 116-101. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Orlando is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Magic as a 4.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 210 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn and Orlando both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.