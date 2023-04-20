Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Brooklyn 45-37

How To Watch

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Philadelphia 2, Brooklyn 0

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an Eastern Conference playoff match at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The 76ers are coming into the game hot, having won their last four games.

On Monday, Philadelphia beat Brooklyn 96-84. After a 121-101 finish the last time they played, the 76ers and the Nets decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The 76ers got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyrese Maxey out in front who earned 33 points.

The 76ers are on top in this series right now, leading the Nets 2-0. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the 76ers extend their lead or if the Nets can claw their way back.

Odds

Philadelphia are a 4.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 209.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.