Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Philadelphia 35-25, Brooklyn 24-37

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $20.00

What to Know

The 76ers are 9-1 against the Nets since November of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the 76ers will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Mavericks, but they still walked away with a 120-116 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the 76ers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Nets on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 106-102 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.

Philadelphia's win bumped their record up to 35-25. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 24-37.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.2 turnovers per game (they're ranked first in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The 76ers lost to the Nets on the road by a decisive 136-121 margin in their previous matchup back in February. Can the 76ers avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.