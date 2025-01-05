Halftime Report

The 76ers have overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 64-47.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 13-22 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Philadelphia 13-19, Brooklyn 13-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

What to Know

The 76ers are 8-2 against the Nets since April of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be staying on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

The 76ers will look to avoid a repeat of their last game, where they got behind early and never recovered. They suffered a grim 139-105 loss to the Warriors on Thursday. Philadelphia has struggled against Golden State recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Joel Embiid put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 14 rebounds. The match was his fourth in a row with at least 30 points.

The 76ers struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Warriors posted 42.

On Thursday the Nets overcame some tough odds to get past the Bucks. The Nets came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucks , sneaking past 113-110. The win was a breath of fresh air for Brooklyn as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Philadelphia's defeat dropped their record down to 13-19. As for Brooklyn, their victory bumped their record up to 13-21.

The 76ers strolled past the Nets when the teams last played back in November of 2024 by a score of 113-98. The rematch might be a little tougher for the 76ers since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 7.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 214.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.