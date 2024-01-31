Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Phoenix 27-20, Brooklyn 19-27

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.49

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Phoenix Suns at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Nets scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Monday. Everything went their way against Utah as Brooklyn made off with a 147-114 win. That 33 point margin sets a new team best for the Nets this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Mikal Bridges, who scored 33 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ben Simmons, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 11 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact the Suns proved on Monday. They walked away with a 118-105 victory over Miami. The Suns pushed the score to 100-74 by the end of the third, a deficit the Heat cut but never quite recovered from.

The Suns' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kevin Durant, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Durant didn't help the Suns' cause all that much against the Magic on Sunday but the same can't be said for this game.

The win makes it two in a row for Brooklyn and bumps their season record up to 19-27. As for Phoenix, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 27-20 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Suns struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against the Suns in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 116-112 victory. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Suns' Devin Booker, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Nets still be able to contain Booker? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.