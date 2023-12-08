Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Washington 3-17, Brooklyn 11-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.49

What to Know

The Wizards are 2-8 against the Nets since March of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. After a few days' rest for both teams, the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on December 8th at Barclays Center. The Wizards are hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Wizards and the 76ers didn't disappoint and broke past the 242.5 point over/under on Wednesday. Washington fell to Philadelphia 131-126. The Wizards have not had much luck with the 76ers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Despite their loss, the Wizards saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyus Jones, who scored 20 points along with 8 assists, was perhaps the best of all.

He wasn't the only one working in the assists department: the Wizards were working as a unit and finished the game with 39 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the 76ers only posted 29.

Meanwhile, the Nets and the Hawks couldn't quite live up to the 242.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. Brooklyn skirted by Atlanta 114-113 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch fade away jump shot from Mikal Bridges with 5 seconds left in the fourth quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Nets.

Bridges was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 32 points along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Washington has been struggling recently, as they've lost 12 of their last 13 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-17 record this season. As for Brooklyn, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 11-9 record this season.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest will be Washington's 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-6 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Wizards haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 9.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.