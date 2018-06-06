Bryan Colangelo update: Sixers reportedly believe Colangelo had no knowledge of burner Twitter accounts
The investigation into Colangelo's alleged burner accounts is ongoing
The investigation into Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo's alleged Twitter accounts has not yet concluded, but a report has surfaced indicating that the organization believes that Colangelo had no knowledge of the accounts in question.
According to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the Sixers organization thus far has sided with Colangelo.
While the Sixers' investigation into president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo's Twitter fiasco is ongoing, the general belief within the Sixers' organization is that they believe Bryan Colangelo's assertion he had no knowledge of the Twitter accounts, did not send the messages or had known the messages were being sent, according to a source.
This comes after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that 76ers ownership met for several hours on Tuesday night to discuss whether or not to fire Colangelo based on their findings.
A week ago, The Ringer released a massive report on Colangelo that has enraptured the basketball world. According to The Ringer's Ben Detrick, Colangelo may have been using several burner accounts on Twitter to do everything from promoting himself to tearing down his predecessor, Sam Hinkie, to releasing sensitive information about players.
During the investigation, a connection has surfaced possibly linking some of the accounts to Colangelo's wife, Barbara Bottini. So even if the organization believes that Colangelo was truly unaware of the accounts, they could still find him culpable for allowing someone so close to him to leak team information.
Wojnarowski reported that a decision regarding Colangelo could be made as early as Wednesday.
