The shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday. Milwaukee, who will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), are coming off a 102-100 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, while Philadelphia dropped a 130-93 decision at Charlotte on Monday. The Bucks (18-26), who have dropped two in a row, are 9-14 on the road this season. The 76ers (24-21), who are fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 12-13 on their home court. Milwaukee will also be without Kevin Porter Jr. (oblique).

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time series 125-107, but the 76ers have won both meetings this season. Philadelphia is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. 76ers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 219.5. Before making any 76ers vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -10.5 at DraftKings Bucks vs. 76ers over/under: 219.5 points Bucks vs. 76ers money line: Milwaukee +341, Philadelphia -442 Bucks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Bucks vs. 76ers picks

After 10,000 simulations of 76ers vs. Bucks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (219.5). The total has gone Over in five of the last six meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in two of the last four Philadelphia games.

The SportsLine model is projecting Milwaukee's Ryan Rollins to score 18.5 points on average and be one of six Bucks players to score 10.9 or more points. Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, meanwhile, is projected to have 25.9 points as six 76ers players score 11.5 points or more.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits over 60% in simulations.

So who wins 76ers vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time?