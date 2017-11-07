Bucks at Cavs live stream, odds, time, TV: How to watch NBA games on FuboTV
The Cavaliers are trying to reestablish themselves in the East while the Bucks continue their push
How to watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
TV: NBAtv (check local listings)
Live stream: fuboTV
SportsLine odds: CLE (-5)
It's an exciting day for Milwaukee, as they reportedly acquired Eric Bledsoe, but they still have a game to play. The Bucks will be facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night, as LeBron James and the Cavs try to find their footing. The Cavaliers are currently 4-6, and even though 10 games deep into the season isn't really a time to get worried, there are worrisome trends developing. The Cavaliers' defense is suspect and, perhaps worst of all, the Eastern Conference looks ... good? The Celtics are scorching hot and the Bucks just got another star via trade.
Obviously nothing is set in stone, but the Cavaliers are expected to compete. For the Bucks, this game could be huge on the road. Beating the Cavaliers in their house before their new player arrives would be a huge statement. They're 4-5, and trending upwards. Cavs fans are already upset about not acquiring Bledsoe -- and the Bucks could hand them two losses in one day. James, of course, has other plans. He's only one game removed from a 57-point performance against the Wizards that put the league on notice. He'll be looking to push forward once again, and get the Cavaliers back on track to take over the East once again.
-
