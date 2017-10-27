Bucks, Celtics channel past to prove they are future of NBA's Eastern Conference

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday night was billed as the "Return to the MECCA" game. The Milwaukee Bucks, as part of their 50th anniversary season, paid homage to the team's history by playing the Boston Celtics on a replica of the famous, uniquely painted court at The MECCA, the historic 11,000-seat arena next door to the Bucks' current home. It was in this building where Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the Bucks to the city's only NBA title in 1971. During their two decades calling The Mecca home, the Bucks compiled a remarkable .736 home winning percentage and won 12 division titles.

These were the glory days.

The ensuring three decades have not been nearly as kind. Since leaving The Mecca in 1988, the Bucks have been typically middling, occasionally awful as a franchise. The Bucks last made a conference finals in 2001; they have not won a playoff series since.

And so the "Return to the MECCA" game -- where the Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in a 96-89 clunker that Bucks coach Jason Kidd admitted "wasn't a pretty game to watch" -- was rife with symbolism. Led by a 22-year-old MVP candidate/franchise cornerstone, the Bucks might be filled with more optimism right now than at any point in the past three decades, and you could feel the excitement in the building each time Giannis Antetokounmpo drove through the paint.

One hour till tip!!



Here's how we made the #ReturnToTheMECCA court!! pic.twitter.com/0erYG1rQOc — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 26, 2017

But Thursday night wasn't just about trying to recapture some of that old-time Bucks magic in this modern-day NBA. This look back to the past doubled as a look to the future -- specifically, to the possibility of a LeBron James-less Eastern Conference as early as next season and to the two teams that are primed to be battling out at the top of that new Eastern Conference for years to come.

Simply put: There are no two teams in the East with brighter futures than the Bucks and the Celtics.

You might argue the Washington Wizards should be in the mix, but they don't have a top-five player like the Bucks, and they don't have the mix of depth and youth like the Celtics. You might argue that the Philadelphia 76ers should be in the mix, but there are so many questions with the health of Joel Embiid's and Markelle Fultz's. What's amazing about the sorry state of affairs in the Eastern Conference is that there's not another team that evens warrants mention.

For the Bucks, the optimism emanates outward from the brightest young star in the game, the Greek Freak. In his fourth season, Antetokounmpo carries himself like a superhero just now learning the full breadth of his powers. His 28 points and 10 rebounds Thursday actually lowered his season averages to 35 and 10.6, while he also is averaging 5.6 assists, 2.4 steals and one block. Even opponents can't stop raving about him.

But this is not like Anthony Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans, where a transcendent star is surrounded by mediocre, ill-fitting pieces. The Bucks have surrounded Antetokounmpo with long athletes who defend multiple positions and stretch the floor with their shooting. The optimism centers on Giannis, but Khris Middleton, Malcolm Brogdon, Thon Maker and Tony Snell all fit around him perfectly. (The injured Jabari Parker is the great unknown.)

And Boston? Different means, same end. While they might not have the singular MVP-caliber player that the Bucks have in Antetokounmpo, the Celtics are filled with impressive pieces. Imagine this team next season, assuming Gordon Hayward returns from his season-ending injury as good as ever.

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the league. Jaylen Brown is an athletic marvel who can guard all five positions, and he has displayed a really nice 3-point shot. Marcus Smart gives this team an attitude, and is one of the better perimeter defenders around. Jayson Tatum is a naturally gifted scorer who plays with a poise that's a decade beyond his 19 years ("He's got a high emotional maturity to him for a 19-year-old," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said after Thursday's victory. "I should probably stop saying 'for a 19-year-old,' because he's just got a really nice way about him."). Terry Rozier has been a pleasant surprise early this season. And Al Horford is Al Horford.

Once Hayward returns, this team will have an enviable combination of youth and depth. Oh yeah: The Celtics also might have the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in 2018, which could be incredibly valuable.

Two completely different routes, but over the next few years, this has a great chance to lead to the exact same destination: the Eastern Conference finals, where the Bucks and met in 1984 and '86, two of their four postseason meetings in that decade.

Things can change quickly in the NBA. Maybe James doesn't really go to the Los Angeles Lakers; maybe he stays in Cleveland, or maybe he shocks everybody by picking a random East destination like Philadelphia. Maybe the Wizards can find some more depth -- only one team used its bench less last season -- and maybe Kelly Oubre can make a leap. Maybe everything falls into place with the Sixers' big three of Embiid, Fultz and Ben Simmons. Maybe there's another team out there that jumps to the top.

But those are lots of maybes. The Celtics and Bucks aren't relying on those. And that's why you should look at the "Return to the MECCA" game not just as an homage to the past but as a premonition of the Eastern Conference future.