Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry fined $25K for tampering after comments about Anthony Davis, per report

Another team has gotten caught up in the Anthony Davis saga.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has reportedly been fined $25,000 for comments he made regarding the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry has been fined 25K for his comments about Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The comments violated league tampering rules. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 11, 2019

Ahead of last week's trade deadline, a reported list emerged of Davis' top choices for teams he was interested in playing with longterm. Among them were the Los Angeles Lakers, of course, the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers. And finally, a surprise team: the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following that report, Lasry gave an interview to Sporting News:

"I saw that report, and I think it's great. It's a little bit of what we want. We want players to come and play in Milwaukee. And part of it is, when you're winning and you're setting a standard for excellence, people see that. People want to win. It doesn't make a difference if you're in Milwaukee, New York or L.A. The whole goal is winning. So we hope it would be players like Anthony Davis and others who want to come to Milwaukee."

In truth, this is about as mild as it gets in terms of tampering. Lasry basically just said that it was awesome the Bucks are a team that superstars think about playing for, which is pretty much the reaction everyone in Milwaukee had. It's highly unlikely that Davis will ever play for the Bucks, but for them to be mentioned with the likes of the Lakers and Knicks as a destination shows just how far they've come as a franchise.

Milwaukee will have another opportunity to impress future free agents, like Davis, on Monday night when they square off against the Chicago Bulls (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).