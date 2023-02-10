Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry is in "serious talks" to sell his stake in the team to Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, per The Athletic. Lasry bought the Bucks in 2014 with Wes Edens from previous owner Herb Kohl for $550 million. Since Lasry and Edens took ownership of the team, the Bucks have been one of the most successful franchises in the NBA, highlighted by a championship in 2021.

The Bucks also built a new arena under Lasry and Edens, the Fiserv Forum, which opened in 2018. Lasry reportedly considered selling his stake to Mat Ishbia, who ultimately ended up buying the Phoenix Suns recently, and has since shifted focus to selling to Haslam, per The Athletic.

Haslam, who bought the Browns in 2012 for $1 billion, and also owns MLS team Columbus Crew, has now turned his attention to buying an ownership stake in the NBA. He sat courtside with Edens at a Bucks game in December, which became the starting point for him potentially buying a stake in the team.

We'll have to wait and see if Lasry sells his stake to Haslam, but given that the two sides are in "serious talks" a decision could come soon. Haslam already having experience as an owner of a professional sports team is beneficial, however, he's had a mixed bag of success with the two teams he currently owns. The Columbus Crew won the MLS Cup in 2020, the year after he bought the team. But his tenure with the Browns has been far less successful.

Since buying the team in 2012, the Browns have posted just one winning season, and have made the playoffs just once in 2020. Joining the ownership group of the Bucks, who have won more regular season games than any other franchise in the last five years, would be a completely different experience.