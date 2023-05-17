The Milwaukee Bucks have cast a wide net as they search for a replacement for long-time head coach Mike Budenholzer, who was let go earlier this month after the team's disappointing first-round playoff exit. Several former and current head coaches are in the mix, as well some current assistants and even college coaches.

Among those expected to interview for the gig, per several reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson, Milwaukee assistant coach Charles Lee.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander confirms that University of Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson will interview for the gig. In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that former Warriors head coach and current ESPN commentator Mark Jackson will talk to the Bucks as well.

Here's a little more on each candidate:

Brooks coached the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015 and the Washington Wizards from 2016 to 2021.

Griffin is also a candidate for the Toronto job and could slide over on the bench to replace Nick Nurse.



Borrego was a candidate for the Bucks job in 2018 and was named the coach of the Hornets several days before Milwaukee hired Budenholzer.

Atkinson, who nearly took the Hornets job last year, coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020.

Lee has spent the last nine years working under Budenholzer, having joined his Atlanta Hawks staff (which also included Atkinson) in 2014. Lee is also reportedly one of the Detroit Pistons' three finalists for their vacant coaching position and recently interviewed with the Raptors.



Sampson has spent the last nine years at Houston, but previous worked for the Bucks as an assistant from 2008-11.

Jackson, who had a .526 winning percentage in three seasons as Warriors coach, was a finalist for the Kings job last year.



Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 regular season with 58 wins, the best record in the NBA, but lost its first-round series against the Miami Heat in five games. In addition to the coaching change, the Bucks could have a significantly different roster next season. Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder are all unrestricted free agents, and Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter can be, too, should they turn down their respective player options.