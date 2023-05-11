The Milwaukee Bucks are putting together a list of candidates to replace Mike Budenholzer, and several former head coaches are expected to be in the mix. Among those expected to interview for the gig, per several reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers assistant coach Scott Brooks, Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin, former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego, Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson and Milwaukee assistant coach Charles Lee.

Brooks coached the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008 to 2015 and the Washington Wizards from 2016 to 2021. Atkinson coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020. Borrego was a candidate for the Bucks job in 2018 and was named the coach of the Hornets several days before Milwaukee hired Budenholzer. Lee has spent the last nine years working under Budenholzer, having joined his Atlanta Hawks staff (which also included Atkinson) in 2014.

Lee is also reportedly one of the Detroit Pistons' three finalists for their vacant coaching position and recently interviewed with the Raptors. Griffin is also a candidate for the Toronto job.

This is likely not an exhaustive list of candidates. Earlier this week, The Athletic's Eric Nehm reported that the Bucks are "considering currently employed NBA head coaches," citing league sources.

Milwaukee finished the 2022-23 regular season with 58 wins, the best record in the NBA, but lost its first-round series against the Miami Heat in five games. In addition to the coaching change, the Bucks could have a significantly different roster next season. Brook Lopez, Joe Ingles, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder are all unrestricted free agents, and Khris Middleton and Jevon Carter can be, too, should they turn down their respective player options.