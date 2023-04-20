The Milwaukee Bucks made some NBA history with their production from beyond the arc during their 138-122 win over the Miami Heat in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo because of a back contusion, but they overcame his absence by collectively knocking down 25 shots from long range. That number tied an NBA playoff record.

Seven different Milwaukee players connected on at least one triple in the win, led by Pat Connaughton, who had six, while Joe Ingles added five of his own. The Bucks shot 51 percent from long range as a team, and they outscored the Heat by 27 points from deep. That was obviously a significant factor in the outcome of the contest.

The shooting mark wasn't the only postseason record that the Bucks equaled in their victory. They also had six players score over 15 points, which ties a playoff record, per ESPN. With the win, the Bucks were able to tie the series up at 1-1 before it shifts to Miami for Games 3 and 4.

Obviously, the Bucks would have preferred to have Antetokounmpo available. Still, the fact that they could win without him, thanks to contributions from up and down the roster, could be beneficial in the future.

"We don't want him to be hurt, but it's still next man up mentality," Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. "We have enough talent on this team to cover for him until he comes back or possibly comes back."

If the Bucks can continue to light it up from beyond the arc with Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, the Heat -- and the rest of the league -- will be in trouble.