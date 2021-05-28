Although the Milwaukee Bucks picked up the win against the Miami Heat on Thursday night to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the first round, they got some bad news: starting shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason with a tendon injury in his left foot, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The injury occurred in the second quarter of Game 3, with Milwaukee in full command against Miami. DiVincenzo drove past Goran Dragic, who fouled him, but stopped in pain before going up for the shot. He limped off the floor from there, and would not return to the game.

The Bucks placed a serious emphasis on high-end talent this season by trading much of their depth for a star in Jrue Holiday. That was the right decision for them considering what cost them last year's series against Miami, but it also made it harder for them to swallow injuries like this.

The Bucks are not particularly deep and have relied mostly on nine players thus far in the postseason: their five starters (of which DiVincenzo is one), P.J. Tucker, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and Bobby Portis.

With DiVincenzo out, they are now down to eight reliable players, and with the Brooklyn Nets looming in the next round, the Bucks need all of the talent they can get. That means more responsibility will be placed on some of those role players, like Forbes, who had a standout performance in Game 2 when he dropped 22 points off the bench. Forbes is shooting over 56 percent from deep in the last two games, and with DiVincenzo out, his scoring could be helpful in the starting lineup.