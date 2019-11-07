Bucks' Eric Bledsoe inexplicably tries to dribble ball inbounds, and Twitter is just as confused as you are
Bledsoe momentarily thought he was in a pickup game during Wednesday night's win over the Clippers
Athletes who have made it all the way to the NBA have been playing basketball for their entire lives. That's countless games, practices, drills and shootarounds where you're expected to be 100 percent focused and attentive. So, it stands to reason that occasionally those players will slip up and do something so strange and illogical that it leaves spectators scratching their heads in disbelief.
On Wednesday night, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe committed one of the strangest gaffes you'll see on a professional basketball court. Early in the fourth quarter of the Bucks' 129-124 win over the Clippers in Los Angeles, Bledsoe inexplicably attempted to dribble the ball in from out of bounds instead of passing it. The reason you never see a player do this outside of pick-up games is that it's completely illegal, and he was immediately whistled for a violation, turning the ball over to the Clippers.
The official scorer calling this an "inbound turnover" is like calling a multi-car, high-speed collision a "fender bender." This is one of the most egregious brain cramps we've seen in the NBA, reminiscent of Russell Westbrook deciding that dribbling was optional while he brought the ball up court against the Warriors or Lamar Odom walking the ball inbounds before passing it to a teammate. Even in pickup games you have to pass the ball in most of the time, so this one just makes no sense.
As always, NBA Twitter had to chime in on the disaster and share in the delectable schadenfreude.
Who knows what was going on in Bledsoe's mind, but he did have 18 of his 20 points in the first three quarters, so perhaps he just wanted to get the ball up court as quickly as possible since he had it going. The Bucks went on to win the game, so he and his teammates can laugh about the momentary lapse, but it will certainly go down as one of the all-time sports goofs.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Simmons suffers sprained shoulder
Simmons injured his shoulder in the first quarter against the Jazz when he crashed into Royce...
-
Isaiah Thomas timeline: From BOS to WAS
Thomas forced his way into the starting lineup after just three games with the Wizards
-
Simmons not shooting outside a concern
Simmons has yet to attempt a single shot from beyond 14 feet so far this season
-
Report: Kenneth Faried to play in China
Faried had a strong second half last season with the Houston Rockets, but will now play in...
-
Bucks vs. Clippers odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Clippers vs. Bucks game 10,000 times.
-
NBA supports Clippers resting Kawhi
The NBA is OK with Kawhi Leonard missing nationally televised games, for now
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans