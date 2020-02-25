Bucks G League affiliate coach Chase Buford suspended two games for epic rant directed at officials
Buford's Wisconsin Herd blew a 21-point fourth quarter lead
Even though they didn't have a game, Sunday was a terrific day for the Milwaukee Bucks. Thanks to the Washington Wizards' loss, the Bucks officially clinched a playoff spot, doing so faster than any team in NBA history. Unfortunately, things did not go as well for their G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Herd jumped out to a 39-25 lead over the Grand Rapids Drive after the first quarter of their matchup. By the start of the fourth, they were up by 21, and appeared to be cruising to a sixth straight win. Instead, the Drive outscored them 48-20 in the final frame to escape from Oshkosh, Wisconsin with a 126-117 victory.
It was an impressive comeback, but would have gone mostly unnoticed if it weren't for an all-timer of a rant by Herd coach Chase Buford. You see, Mr. Buford had a bit of an issue with the referees. The good news for him is he won't have to see them for a bit because he's been suspended two games by the G League.
Buford's full comments:
The officiating definitely went right for Grand Rapids. That was as unprofessional as an officiating performance -- I hope you tweet this out and tag the league, because that was embarrassing. Matt Rafferty is a f---ing clown. That being said, we have to be so much better at the end of games. We can't blow a 21-point lead with 12 minutes to go. However bad and biased and unfair and illegal and cheating the referees are, we have to be better closing games. So that's the way I feel.
Incredible. Just amazing stuff here. Every single thing about this rant is perfect, from calling out a ref by name, all the way down to his disheveled look. The still of the video showing his hair flying around all over the place like he just woke up hungover is really a beautiful touch.
And then you add in his delivery and the halfhearted attempt to take accountability before immediately shifting things back on the refs? Perfection.
Bad. Biased. Unfair. Illegal. Cheating.
While he serves his suspension, perhaps Buford can find a way to get in contact with Mark Cuban. He might find some sympathy about bad officiating from the Dallas Mavericks owner.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pacers' Lamb out for the season
Lamb also suffered a lateral femoral condylar fracture in the Pacers' loss to the Raptors on...
-
Thompson is fishing, using a flip phone
Thompson spoke to Warriors fans at a season-ticket-holder event
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
An overview of the NBA's major injuries, regularly updated
-
Jordan jokes about 'Crying Jordan' meme
Jordan provided some comic relief during Monday's memorial at Staples Center
-
Jordan gives tearful speech on Kobe
Jordan fought back tears as he was speaking about the Lakers legend and his 'little brother'
-
Beyonce, others play at Bryant Tribute
Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed some of Kobe's favorite songs
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game