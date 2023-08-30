Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting involved with another business venture away from the court. On Tuesday, Antetokounmpo, along with his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas, and Alex, announced that they are investing in the Los Angeles Golf Club along with tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams.

The Los Angeles Golf Club is one of three teams confirmed to be participating in TGL. TGL is a new golf league that was started by Rory McIlory and Tiger Woods, and it's scheduled to get underway in early 2024 with the full support of the PGA Tour.

Several other star athletes have already joined the league as investors, including Josh Allen, Stephen Curry, Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Dwyane Wade, in addition to Serena and Venus Williams.

TGL will consist of three-player teams that will go head-to-head in prime competition, beginning in January 2024. The competitions will be indoors on a virtual course, unlike the traditional sport of golf.

TGL currently has 12 golfers that are signed on to help fill out the six teams, which will include three PGA Tour players apiece. That group is highlighted by Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

The format of TGL will be 15 regular-season matches, which will be followed by semifinals and a final match. It's unclear how the event is going to be scored just yet, but all of the matches will take place on Monday nights.