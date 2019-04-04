Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks Sixers' Joel Embiid for claiming he's the most unstoppable player in NBA

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepared to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo had a message for Joel Embiid.

For those who don't recall, the Philadelphia 76ers center claimed back in March that he's the most unstoppable player in the NBA. While that type of talk is typical for a player with the personality of Embiid's, Antetokounmpo is the exact opposite -- despite being the MVP favorite for the best team in the NBA, he comes across quite humble and soft-spoken.

But as the Bucks prepared to face the Sixers, Antetokounmpo addressed the comments made by Embiid. In fact, he critiqued Embiid for making such a claim.

Via Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

"If he believes he's the most unstoppable player in the NBA that's good for him. Obviously, he's a really, really good player. He's hard to guard, he's a hard player to guard. I think, like, other people should say that about you; you don't say that about yourself."

If you didn't know the contrast in personalities between the brash and outspoken Embiid and the quiet and reserved Antetokounmpo, you can see it right there in that quote.

If you delve into the statistics, it paints a different picture from what Embiid claims. The "Greek Freak" is averaging 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while converting on a ridiculous 57.7 percent of his field goal attempts. In Embiid's case, he's averaging 27.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game on 48.5 percent from the field. Great numbers, but not quite up to par with the Bucks forward.

For the record, there's really no problem with Embiid making such a claim -- if you're an athlete, you better have confidence and you better believe you're that good. If you don't believe in yourself, you won't last in professional sports.

With that said, we all know Embiid makes outlandish claims for the sake of entertainment. But the most dominant player right now is the guy he'll be lining up across when the Sixers host the Bucks on Thursday -- none other than Antetokounmpo.