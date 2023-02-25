Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left Friday night's game against the Miami Heat with a knee injury. A team spokesman said, Antetokounmpo "knocked knees" with a Heat player during the first quarter.

With just over a minute remaining in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo briefly posted up on the right block, then tossed the ball out to Jevon Carter and immediately signaled to the bench. He started walking off the floor as play was going on and the Bucks called a timeout to get him out of the game. Antetokounmpo limped straight to the locker room and did not return.

It's still unclear exactly when Antetokounmpo suffered the injury, and far too early to know how long he may be sidelined. In the middle of January, Antetokounmpo missed five consecutive games with knee soreness, though that was a left knee issue, where as this latest incident is with his right knee.

Antetokounmpo initially wasn't expected to even play against the Heat due to a sprained wrist he suffered during the team's final game before the All-Star break. As a result of the wrist injury, Antetokounmpo sat out of the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday Night and played just 20 seconds in the All-Star Game on Sunday. He also made a trip to New York for additional testing on the wrist, which proved to be positive. After going through his pre-game warm-up routing on Friday, he was cleared to play.

