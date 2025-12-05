The Milwaukee Bucks may be on the brink of a complete roster overhaul in the near future. Giannis Antetokounmpo and his agent are reportedly planning to take the next few weeks to assess his future with the Bucks. Milwaukee now has to figure out how it will respond if the two-time MVP does indeed ask for a trade.

If Antetokounmpo is traded, the Bucks would reportedly also look to move several other key players on their roster to head down a total rebuild, according to Jake Fischer. Among the names to watch would be Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner, per Fischer.

That's not surprising, given there would be no need for those guys if Antetokounmpo is no longer on the roster. Especially Turner, who the Bucks surprisingly signed in the offseason in hopes that it would be enough to assuage Antetokounmpo's desire to leave the team. So far, Turner's production has been lackluster for the Bucks, averaging just 12.4 points on a career low 43.5% from the floor in 23 games. With Antetokounmpo no longer on the roster, it would be smart for Milwaukee to get off Turner's four-year, $108.86 million deal they signed him to in the summer.

A possible landing spot for Turner could be the Hawks, as my colleague Sam Quinn noted in wake of the Antetokounmpo news. In this deal, the Hawks would get Antetokounmpo, Turner and Kuzma, in exchange for Trae Young, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, Kristaps Porziņģis and three first-round picks.

That would be a massive haul for both sides, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Antetokounmpo paired with one of Turner or Kuzma in a deal to another team. Turner is certainly the more valuable asset of the two, given his floor spacing ability as a big who can shoot 3s at a respectable rate, and a rim protector whose led the league in blocks twice in his career.

Even if Turner isn't included in an Antetokounmpo trade, there will certainly be several contenders calling the Bucks about acquiring him. Kuzma could also fetch a decent return for Milwaukee, despite his downward trajectory since he's been on the Bucks. He's a qualit defender when he wants to be and can get you a handful of buckets on the other end. In the right situation, he can be a difference maker on a championship team. That was the case during the Lakers' championship run. He didn't put up massive numbers, but he got heavy minutes because of his defensive effort. There will certainly be teams willing to take him on for a chance at unlocking that version of Kuzma.

While the news of Antetokounmpo potentially requesting a trade a couple weeks from now is difficult to stomach for the Bucks, the silver lining is they could get a massive return that could set them up nicely for whatever chapter comes next. They have the potential to get a quality young player and a ton of draft capital in return, unless Antetokounmpo comes out and says he's only willing to play for a few certain teams, which in that case, it may make things more difficult for the Bucks.