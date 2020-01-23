Bucks GM dismisses Eric Bledsoe trade rumors, vows not to deal guard ahead of Feb. 6 deadline

Eric Bledsoe is the lone Milwaukee Buck of note to find himself in trade rumors this season. The latest comes from longtime NBA reporter Gery Woelfel, who claims that an Eastern Conference executive told him that the Bucks would "definitely" move Bledsoe under the right circumstances.

The Bucks, themselves, vehemently disagreed. General manager Jon Horst was adamant to Bleacher Report's Howard Beck in saying that the Bucks will not trade Bledsoe.

"We have no talked to any teams about trading [Bledsoe], since the day that we traded for him," Bucks general manager Jon Horst told Bleacher Report's Howard Beck. "And I think it's evident, pretty strongly, in the fact that we extended Eric, what he means to us. The fact that we currently have the best record in the NBA, had the best record last year in the NBA, he's an All-NBA First Team defender and a guy that we feel strongly should be an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks this year. We have not had those conversations, and we are not going to trade Eric Bledsoe."

Bledsoe signed a four-year extension with Milwaukee last season, and in the regular season, he has more than lived up to it. He was named a First-Team All-Defensive player last season and has averaged 16.4 points per game since joining the Bucks. The trouble has come in the postseason. He shot only 41.1 percent from 23.6 percent from behind the arc in last year's playoffs, and his scoring dropped to only 13.7 points per game.

While no actual reporting has linked the Bucks to specific point guards, many have speculated that Bledsoe could be used as part of a deal for the Bucks to upgrade at that position, with Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday named as potential trade candidates. While neither has reached the NBA Finals, both are far more statistically accomplished in the postseason than Bledsoe, and Paul would fill a need for clutch scoring. Milwaukee currently has the NBA's 14th-ranked clutch offense, whereas Paul's Thunder are currently ranked No. 1 thanks largely to him.

Such a trade would likely push the Bucks over the luxury tax line, though, which they have shown little willingness to consider. They currently have around $3 million in room beneath it, and that line appears to have been the driving force behind Malcolm Brogdon's departure last summer.

Ultimately, the Bucks are 39-6 and probably don't need to make a trade in the first place. If they do, it will likely be a smaller one aimed at filling a minor hole, not a total reconstruction that involves trading a starter. Rarely does the best team in the NBA do anything too drastic at the deadline, and this season should be no exception.