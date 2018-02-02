Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon sidelined up to two months with torn left quad

The Milwaukee Bucks just can't seem to keep all their young talent on the court at the same time.

The same day that Jabari Parker is expected to play in his first game in nearly a year, the Bucks have announced that reigning Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon will miss six-to-eight weeks with a partially torn left quadricep tendon. From the Bucks:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon suffered a left quadricep tendon injury during the second quarter of last night's game at Minnesota. This morning, he underwent an MRI and subsequent examination by team physician Dr. William Raasch at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. The exam revealed a partially torn left quadricep tendon that is expected to sideline Brogdon for 6-to-8 weeks.

The Bucks have experienced some turmoil this season, having fired head coach Jason Kidd a couple of weeks ago, but they have won four of their last five games and appear to be making a push toward the middle of the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

This is eerily similar to last season, when Parker tore his ACL just minutes into Khris Middleton's first game back after a 50-game absence due to a hamstring injury. The combination of Parker, Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo has played zero minutes together over the past two seasons.

Now they'll be without Brogdon, who has been a big part of the team this season, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists while going back and forth between a reserve role and the starting lineup. With Brogdon out, expect more minutes from Tony Snell and rookie Sterling Brown. This could also ramp up Milwaukee's activity around the trade deadline.