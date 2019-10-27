Bucks home opener loss to the Heat a good reminder that things won't come as easily for them this season

After starting off the season 1-0 thanks to a 16-point comeback win over the Houston Rockets on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks lost their home opener to the Miami Heat in almost the exact same fashion. Up 21 points in the third quarter, they saw Miami chip away at the lead in the third, before a collapse in the fourth, and eventual loss in overtime, 131-126. Drawing strong conclusions from the second game of the season isn't wise, and there's no doubt the Bucks will still be one of the best teams in the league, but this loss was a reminder that things won't be as easy for them this season.

In 2018-19, the Bucks cruised through the regular season, securing the best record in the league at 60-22. They didn't just win, either, they steamrolled their competition. A whopping 45 of those wins came by double digits, as they became just the eighth team in NBA history to win that many games by 10 or more points. The formula was simple: they jumped out to a big lead behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and strong 3-point shooting, then played such strong defense that they never gave their opponents a chance to get back into the game.

Early on Saturday evening against the Heat, it seemed like they would continue on with that strategy into the 2019-20 season. Powered by 12 points, seven rebounds and eight assists from Giannis Antetokounmpo, and 14 3-pointers, the Bucks took a 70-53 lead into halftime against a Jimmy Butler-less Heat team. (Their star was still out on personal leave after the birth of his child.)

There was no reason to expect anything would change in the second half; everyone inside Fiserv Forum had seen this exact game play out dozens of times last season. So it was a bit of a shock when the Heat started working their way back into the game. They hit a few 3s of their own, the Bucks went cold and got a bit sloppy, and by the end of the third quarter Milwaukee's lead -- which had reached 21 -- was down to 11 points.

"I think in the third quarter they outscored us only by six, but you could just feel that the third quarter that we weren't the same and they were better, and it just continued through to the fourth," Mike Budenholzer said.

That it did. The Bucks still couldn't buy a shot from the outside, while the Heat were knocking down pretty much everything they took, and getting to the line at will courtesy of some uncharacteristically lazy defense from the Bucks. If it wasn't for Giannis tipping in an airball by Khris Middleton at the buzzer, the Bucks would have lost in regulation. Instead, they fell in overtime after the Greek Freak fouled out for the second game in a row.

After a dominant first half, the Bucks shot just 3-of-24 from downtown in the second half and overtime and turned the ball over 12 times. Those things are going to happen, but the more concerning aspect was their defense. Even conceding the fact that the Heat hit some tough shots, the Bucks still gave up 78 points after halftime, and committed 23 personal fouls. That's not their identity, and was the biggest factor in their loss.

"Our defense," Khris Middleton said postgame when asked about what happened after halftime. "In the second half, especially the fourth quarter, they hit everything. We fouled a lot too. They did a great job putting pressure on us."

Again, it's only the second game of the season, and the Bucks win this game easily if they don't go ice cold from 3 in the second half, so there's no reason to freak out. Still, it's a good reminder that things aren't going to come as easily for them this season. They're going to get everyone's best shot, and won't always be able to coast to wins on the strength of their first half performance alone.