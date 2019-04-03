Bucks injury updates: Malcolm Brogdon sheds walking boot; Giannis says ankle feels 100 percent

The Milwaukee Bucks have been the top team in the Eastern Conference throughout the majority of the season. However, injuries have hit them hard in recent weeks with Malcolm Brogdon, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Mirotic and Khris Middleton among the key Bucks who have missed time. Fortunately, they're close to returning to full strength with the regular season coming to a close.

Milwaukee received some encouraging news regarding former Rookie of the Year Brogdon, who has shed the walking boot he was wearing while recovering from plantar fascia. He's pushing through the discomfort, equipped with the knowledge that a setback can occur.

"I was worried it would happen just because that's a risk when you play with plantar fascia and I've seen other guys have it," Brogdon said. "It's something where my pain wasn't that bad and it's a chance you take."

Brogdon has been walking in shoes and even started exercising as part of his recovery plan. The former second-round pick suffered a plantar fascia tear in his left foot on March 15 against the Miami Heat and was given a timetable of 6-to-8 weeks in terms of when he could return to the lineup.

Brogdon is set to miss the opening round of the postseason, which begins Saturday, April 13. However, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that some of Brogdon's teammates anticipate him returning for the second round.

"This one's not even half as bad as that one," Brogdon said comparing this injury to last year's. "The injury is minor; I'll come back and be full speed. The team is better this year, so they can hold it down while I'm gone.

"I just want to get back in time so when we play a tough opponent I can help in the playoffs."

Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo revealed on Wednesday that his right ankle is feeling 100 percent healthy after missing some time with a sprain. Antetokounmpo looked fine in Monday's win over the Brooklyn Nets in which he scored 28 points on 9-of-23 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Middleton is dealing with left groin soreness and has missed the last two games. Mike Budenholzer revealed that Middleton is "trending in the right direction" to play against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension). Ersan Ilyasova is also expected back vs. Philly, according to the Bucks coach. As for Mirotic, he's recently returned as well after missing 2-to-4 weeks with a thumb injury.

The Bucks currently hold a three-game lead for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with just four games remaining on the regular season schedule.