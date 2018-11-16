Bucks' John Henson tears ligament in left wrist; likely out until after All-Star break, per report
The Milwaukee center is scheduled to have surgery for the injury he suffered on Nov. 6
The Milwaukee Bucks have taken the Eastern Conference by storm in their first season under new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
However, the team is now forced to deal with a deflating loss in their frontcourt. On Friday, the Bucks announced that center John Henson has suffered a torn left wrist ligament and surgery is being scheduled in the coming days.
In addition, Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that Henson will miss at least 12 weeks as he recovers from the wrist injury. Charania also added that Henson is expected to return at some point this season, but it will likely be after the All-Star break in February.
Henson originally suffered the injury on Nov. 6 in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former first-round pick was able to play in the next three games, but the Bucks revealed that Henson felt some discomfort. He was evaluated by the team's orthopedic surgeon on Thursday, who confirmed the torn ligament.
Prior to the injury, Henson was the primary backup to Brook Lopez, who the team signed to a one-year deal. The former North Carolina Tar Heel put together averages of 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting just over 46 percent from the floor.
The Bucks originally selected Henson with the 14th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Henson hasn't been an offensive standout, but his rebounding and shot-altering ability have been a big positive for Milwaukee since he entered the league.
With Henson out of the lineup, Thon Maker will likely see more playing time. Maker has appeared in six games so far this season and was only averaging just over 11 minutes per contest during that time.
