Bucks' Mike Budenholzer voted 2019 Coach of the Year by his peers after leading Milwaukee to NBA's best overall record
The Bucks' first-year head coach receives a tremendous honor by winning the prestigious NBCA award
The Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed a sensational season, and new head coach Mike Budenholzer was a big reason why.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Budenholzer is being honored by his peers and has been chosen as the National Basketball Coaches Association's 2019 Coach of the Year.
"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special," Budenholzer said in a statement to ESPN. "Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players' and staffs' work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season."
Budenholzer beat out the likes of Kenny Atkinson (Brooklyn Nets), Michael Malone (Denver Nuggets), Nate McMillan (Indiana Pacers), Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), Doc Rivers (Los Angeles Clippers), Quin Snyder (Utah Jazz) and Terry Stotts (Portland Trail Blazers).
Budenholzer led the Bucks to their first 60-win season since the 1980-81 campaign when Milwaukee also went 60-22.
The Bucks finished the best record in the NBA in their first season under Budenholzer, who landed in Milwaukee after agreeing to part ways with the Atlanta Hawks following the 2017-18 season. Milwaukee opens the postseason as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will take on the Detroit Pistons in a series that begins on Sunday.
