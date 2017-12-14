Bucks' Mirza Teletovic sidelined for second time in career with blood clots in lungs
Teletovic missed the final three months of 2014-15 season with Nets recovering from same issue
The Bucks have been without forward Mirza Teletovic for the last 16 games due to arthroscopic knee surgery. Unfortunately, they won't be getting him back any time soon.
Milwaukee announced Thursday that Teletovic will be sidelined indefinitely after doctors discovered blood clots in both of the big man's lungs. Via NBA.com/Bucks:
Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic will be sidelined as a result of pulmonary emboli in both lungs. Teletovic's condition was discovered when consulting with Bucks team physicians after he experienced unusual fatigue earlier this week. Following a 10-day rest period, Teletovic will begin his supervised rehabilitation program and updates on his condition will be provided when appropriate.
Teletovic, 32, has missed the last 16 games, including 10 after successful arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage in his left knee on Nov. 21.
This is not the first time that Teletovic has dealt with blood clots in his lungs. Back in 2015, he missed the final three months of the regular season to undergo treatment for the issue. Obviously he has come back to play since then, and hopefully he will once again be able to return from what is certainly a frightening medial issue.
In his absence, the Bucks will likely continue to rely on the likes of Thon Maker and DeAndre Liggins.
