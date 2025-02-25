Two Indiana Pacers fans have filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee Bucks and former Milwaukee guard Patrick Beverley following an incident at the conclusion of a 2024 opening-round playoff series between the teams.

The Pacers were in the midst of finishing off a 4-2 series victory against the Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2 when Beverley made his way toward the bench and tossed a basketball toward the stands twice. Katie Lanciotti and Jessica Simmons filed a lawsuit in Marion Super Court, claiming they were asked to leave the arena despite Beverley's actions.

"We believe that the Milwaukee Bucks fostered a culture of misconduct by their players without any repercussions," Lanciotti and Simmons' attorney John Kautzman said, according to the Indiana Lawyer.

Lanciotti and Simmons are claiming they suffered from battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and invasion of privacy by false light as a result of the incident. In addition, former Bucks assistant coach Josh Oppenheimer was also named in the lawsuit on the grounds of incitement.

Beverley suggested the plaintiffs used derogatory language and racial slurs toward him, which Lanciotti and Simmons have denied. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the incident, but no charges were filed.

"It was an unfortunate incident that never should have happened," Beverley said on his podcast following the game. "What I did was bad."

The NBA issued Beverly a four-game suspension for his actions. However, the veteran point guard has yet to serve that suspension since he made the decision to sign witbh Tapoel Tel Aviv BC in the EuroLeague this past offseason.

The league stated the "forceful" ball-throwing incident and "inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability" were the reasons for Beverley's suspension. Beverley didn't receive any fines from the NBA.