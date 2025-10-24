The Milwaukee Bucks travel to take on the Toronto Raptors in the earliest tip on the Friday NBA schedule. The Bucks lead the all-time series 61-47, including winning all three games last season. Both teams opened the season with a win and a cover. Giannis Antetokounmpo (toe) is probable for Milwaukee, while Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) has been ruled out.

Tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Toronto is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Bucks vs. Raptors odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 234.5. Before making any Raptors vs. Bucks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Bucks vs. Raptors 10,000 times and just revealed its NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Bucks:

Bucks vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -1.5 Bucks vs. Raptors over/under: 234.5 points Bucks vs. Raptors money line: Raptors -121, Bucks +101 Bucks vs. Raptors picks: See picks at SportsLine Bucks vs. Raptors streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Best Raptors vs. Bucks props

After simulating Raptors vs. Bucks 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over 10.5 points for Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis. Dating back to last season, Portis has cleared his total points prop line in six of his past 10 games. He got off to a slow start this season, scoring just two points, but that was largely due to a poor shooting night. The model is projecting a bounce-back game as he scores 12.6 points in the simulations.

Another prop the model likes: Brandon Ingram to go Over 4.5 assists. The last full month he played -- November of 2024 -- Ingram averaged more than six assists per game. SportsLine's model projects that he'll have 5.4 assists in this match, making it a 4-star pick. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Bucks vs. Raptors picks

In addition to those picks, SportsLine's model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see that pick.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bucks, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.