Milwaukee Bucks forward Sterling Brown has agreed to settle a civil rights lawsuit he filed against the Milwaukee police department in the form of $750,000, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Brown filed a complaint in June 2018 against the police department, stating that he was unlawfully arrested based on his race and that the officers used excessive force when they tased him.

The lawsuit stems from an altercation in January 2018, where Brown was being cited for his car being parked across two handicap spaces. He was initially arrested on a tentative misdemeanor charge of resisting after police used a taser on him, but was never charged with anything.

Several months later, body camera footage was released of the incident, in which Brown was approached by an officer after parking in a handicap spot. Brown and the officer conversed, and shortly after the police offer requested for backup which resulted in several officers arriving on scene. One officer requested Brown to take his hands out of his pocket, and after the Bucks player didn't respond to their liking by saying he had stuff in his hands, he was tackled to the ground and tased.

When the video was released, the Milwaukee police department issued a public apology to Brown, in which they said that after an investigation into the situation, the department concluded that the officers on the scene acted inappropriately. The Milwaukee police chief apologized to Brown for the situation escalating to that level and promised to rebuild trust between the community and the police department.

In addition to the financial settlement that Brown will receive, the city of Milwaukee agreed to issue a statement that would admit to a constitutional violation, and dedicate itself to changes to the Milwaukee police department's standard operating procedures.

When Brown formally filed a lawsuit in June 2018, the city of Milwaukee initially offered a $400,000 settlement in 2019, but it wouldn't include a statement from the city admitting culpability, which was far more important than any amount of money to Brown.

Since that incident, Brown has become incredibly vocal in regard to social justice issues, specifically police brutality. When the Bucks decided to stage a walkout during the NBA playoffs, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Brown and Bucks guard George Hill read statements to the media explaining the team's decision that eventually led to a league-wide, and sports-wide protest.

Throughout the summer, the NBA committed itself to be more vocal when it came to social justice issues and committing itself to tangible changes that could be made to not just bring awareness to the racism in the country, but enact sustainable change. Players across the league have been incredibly vocal in regard to social justice issues, and the league has supported them in their quest for racial equality.