The Milwaukee Bucks are signing veteran point guard Jeff Teague, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Teague had spent the entire season with the Boston Celtics up until the trade deadline. However, Boston included Teague in their deal for Evan Fournier and the rebuilding Magic saw no reason to keep Teague, so they waived him. Now he'll have another shot with a contender as he joins a Bucks team in need of a backup point guard.

Milwaukee traded its original backup point guard, D.J. Augustin, in its deal for P.J. Tucker earlier in March. That left them without a playoff-tested backup point guard option. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday that Milwaukee is the leader for fellow free agent guard Austin Rivers. The Bucks still have an empty roster spot, so they could still sign him. However, Milwaukee is already close to the luxury tax line, so it will need to be careful with buyout market expenditures.

Teague mostly struggled in his brief stint in Boston. He averaged 6.9 points on 41.5 percent shooting from the field to go along with poor defense. He played for Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in Atlanta, though, so that pre-existing relationship likely informed this decision. Teague has been a league-average shooter for most of his career, but is making over 46 percent of his 3-pointers this season. If he can keep that shooting up, he'll fit well in Milwaukee's spacing-based offense.

Brooklyn has loaded up through the buyout market with players like Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. Milwaukee needed to mount some sort of response. Teague is a start, but for now, the Nets remain Eastern Conference favorites.