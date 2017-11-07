Bucks' trade for Eric Bledsoe leaves Cavs fans in a Twitter spiral of depression

For the last few years the Cleveland Cavaliers have basically been the older brother to the Milwaukee Bucks. Milwaukee is just a seven-hour drive across the great state of Michigan from Cleveland, and while the young Bucks have slowly been progressing into a team capable of contending for a title, the Cavs have been seated atop their Eastern Conference perch -- looking down on the Bucks and saying, "Aww, that's cute. You'll get there one day."

The Cavs allowed Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to drop 34 points against them in the second game of the season, but it was fine because Cleveland still won by 20.

Since then the Cavs have been downright atrocious, suffering horrible losses in five of their last six games while Antetokounmpo has gone on to become a legitimate MVP candidate. And on Tuesday, the last straw.

The Bucks acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns, giving them a much-needed second playmaker that should put them in the mix atop the Eastern Conference with the Cavs, Celtics and Raptors.

Cavs fans were unhappy that the team wasn't able to pull off a deal for Bledsoe, and that the Bucks' front office was able to get him for what they consider to be a low price. To get through the tough time, they turned to the one place that is always willing to listen: Twitter.

Cavs failure to get Bledsoe now leads them to no finals this year watch. — Living Genius (@DJYABOYEARL) November 7, 2017

@cavs let the Bucks go out and get Eric Bledsoe 🤦🏾‍♂️😂 every team getting better except the Cavaliers — Mans Not Hot (@chris_betha) November 7, 2017

Bron looking at Wade’s old ass after the Bledsoe deal pic.twitter.com/oFLI8dCOBT — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) November 7, 2017

Are you telling me that the #Cavs couldn't beat the "Monroe and protected 1st rd pick" that Phoenix got for Bledsoe ???!!!! — Unknown Stuntman (@CaptainQuint) November 7, 2017

Bledsoe not coming to the cavs has me suicidal today — Karina, PhD 🏀 (@KaryinBrooklyn) November 7, 2017

Eric Bledsoe to the Bucks ?? @cavs ya wanna get it together or nah — cool. (@PrinceDollaz_) November 7, 2017

The Bucks got Bledsoe 😓😓😓 Cavs in trouble — U Bum (@RedWingSid_) November 7, 2017

All the Bucks traded was Monroe for Bledsoe. Smh Cavs gotta do something. Prolly won’t happen till deadline. But still, this roster ain’t it — Taivon Waldon (@tay_waldon) November 7, 2017

New "Arthur" meme theory: LeBron knew about the Bledsoe trade last night and is salty/angry. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 7, 2017

LeBron how u feel about the Bledsoe trade? pic.twitter.com/qVBEED8ULd — Alex Squadron (@asquad510) November 7, 2017

Cavs are 4-6

Celtics first in the East

Bucks trade for Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/YKPJzJDelv — Joey Mcgonegal (@j_mcgonegal21) November 7, 2017

The Bucks are about to get Bledsoe 😳.....keep playing around @cavs pic.twitter.com/zkY1BqsQue — The REAUsen One (@pREAUfessional) November 7, 2017

Lebron after he found out Eric Bledsoe was traded to Bucks pic.twitter.com/zC3L6FYWtu — Neeko 💯 (@Neeko100) November 7, 2017

When LeBron hears about Bledsoe getting traded.. pic.twitter.com/bQ45LsBZSE — Darius Scott (@TheOther_Darius) November 7, 2017

First Eric Bledsoe....now LeBron huh? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VOTuihekh7 — Bee Vo Lotti👴🏽 (@JM_AC3) November 6, 2017

As if the timing couldn't get any worse, the Cavs play the Bucks on Tuesday night in Cleveland (though Bledsoe isn't expected to be available for Milwaukee). If Cleveland loses, it will complete what was surely a brutal day for some Cavs fans.