Bucks unveil new 'Cream City' uniforms inspired by Milwaukee bricks
Milwaukee is fully embracing cream this year
It's been a big week for uniform news in the city of Milwaukee, and there's so much cream to be had. After the Brewers unveiled a new logo and set of unis, including an outstanding cream-colored home jersey, the Milwaukee Bucks have also announced that they're bringing more cream into their jersey rotation.
The Bucks unveiled their 2019-2020 "City" uniform on Wednesday morning, the fourth jersey that they'll wear this season (in addition to their white, green, and black styles). The new uniform features "Cream City" across the front and is a tribute to the style of bricks that laid the foundation for the city of Milwaukee.
From the NBA:
"The uniform's cream color serves as a nod to the bricks that built the foundation of Milwaukee and gave it its nickname 'Cream City,' which is now proudly displayed to the world across the front of the uniform. Details of the uniform, including the Bucks' green and blue striping and script font, are reminiscent of the Bucks' earliest days, but with a thoroughly modern touch. The shorts prominently feature the stylized "M" found throughout Bucks branding as a further representation of the team's home city. Overall the uniform was created in honor of a city built brick by Cream City brick."
It's significant switch-up from last year's City jersey, which was a bold, gold jersey inspired by the Bucks' old MECCA floor. This one seems like more of a fit with the Bucks' current style.
Milwaukee will debut the unis on November 30 when the Bucks host the Charlotte Hornets and they will don the look 20 total times this season.
