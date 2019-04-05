Bucks vs. 76ers: Eric Bledsoe ejected after firing basketball at Joel Embiid in heated first-quarter altercation
Things got interesting in the opening quarter between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers
Things certainly got dicey in the opening quarter between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.
Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe gave All-Star center Joel Embiid an elbow in the back following a made 3-pointers from teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Embiid ended up tossing the basketball at Bledsoe, before Bledsoe fired it right back at Embiid.
Mike Scott even got involved in the action and chucked the ball at Bledsoe. The teams had to be separated as Embiid was not happy with Bledsoe's elbow and consequent reaction.
Bledsoe was given two technical fouls for his actions, which resulted in an automatic ejection. Embiid and Scott were also assessed one technical foul apiece for tossing the ball at Bledsoe.
Before the game, Antetokounmpo had some words for Embiid, and altercations like this one could add some fire to a potential postseason series between two of the East's best teams.
