Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 51-26; Milwaukee 55-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. If the game is anything like Philadelphia's 133-130 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bucks took a serious blow against the Boston Celtics this past Thursday, falling 140-99. Milwaukee was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 75-47. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (24 points) was the top scorer for Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Sixers beat the Toronto Raptors 117-110 this past Friday. The team accrued 77 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. It was another big night for Philadelphia's point guard James Harden, who posted a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists. That's the sixth consecutive matchup in which The Beard has had at least ten assists.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Bucks are now 55-22 while the Sixers sit at 51-26. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.30%, which places them second in the league. As for the Sixers, they enter the contest with only 110.5 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Philadelphia.