Through 1 Quarter

The experts predicted a victory for the Milwaukee Bucks, but it's no sure thing at this point. a win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but they are up 27-26 over the Philadelphia 76ers

Milwaukee has been relying on small forward Jordan Nwora, who has seven points, and center Bobby Portis, who has five points in addition to three rebounds. Center Joel Embiid has done his best for Philadelphia, currently boasting 12 points (46% of their total) along with six boards.

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 34-23; Milwaukee 36-23

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fiserv Forum. Philadelphia has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Milwaukee and is hoping to record their first win since Dec. 25 of 2019.

The night started off rough for the 76ers on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. They were pulverized by the Boston Celtics 135-87. The Sixers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-42. One thing holding the Sixers back was the mediocre play of point guard Tyrese Maxey, who did not have his best game: he finished with 11 points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, winning 128-119. Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was a one-man wrecking crew for Milwaukee, dropping a double-double on 50 points and 14 rebounds.

Philadelphia is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Washington Wizards Feb. 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 106-103. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 21 games against Philadelphia.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Out (Neck)

DeAndre' Bembry: Out (Thumb)

Grayson Allen: Out (Hip)

Pat Connaughton: Out (Finger)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Philadelphia