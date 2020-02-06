Bucks vs. 76ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-20; Milwaukee 43-7

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Philadelphia staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

Philadelphia's and the Miami Heat's matchup on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Philadelphia was thoroughly outmatched 81-54 in the second half. The 76ers were dealt a punishing 137-106 loss at the hands of Miami. Philadelphia was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Tobias Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia and played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, taking their game 120-108. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 17 boards along with six assists. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.

The 76ers are now 31-20 while Milwaukee sits at 43-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the contest with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.95

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.