Bucks vs. 76ers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers basketball game
Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Philadelphia 31-20; Milwaukee 43-7
What to Know
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET tonight at Fiserv Forum after a few days off. Philadelphia staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
Philadelphia's and the Miami Heat's matchup on Monday was up for grabs at halftime, but Philadelphia was thoroughly outmatched 81-54 in the second half. The 76ers were dealt a punishing 137-106 loss at the hands of Miami. Philadelphia was down 97-77 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Tobias Harris wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia and played for 25 minutes but put up just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, taking their game 120-108. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 34 points and 17 boards along with six assists. That's seven consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
The 76ers are now 31-20 while Milwaukee sits at 43-7. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia enters the contest with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for third best in the league. As for Milwaukee, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.95
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won nine out of their last 15 games against Philadelphia.
- Dec 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Apr 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Philadelphia 122
- Mar 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 125
- Oct 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Apr 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Mar 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 110
- Jan 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Philadelphia 95
- Jan 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Apr 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 82
- Mar 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 98
- Jan 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Jan 16, 2017 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Apr 10, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 108
- Dec 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Philadelphia 100
- Nov 04, 2015 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Philadelphia 87
