Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-20; Milwaukee 36-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Fiserv Forum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They picked up a 124-117 win over the Sixers on Thursday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-109. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.

Apr 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Philadelphia 117

Mar 17, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 105

Feb 22, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Philadelphia 98

Feb 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 101

Dec 25, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Milwaukee 109

Apr 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Philadelphia 122

Mar 17, 2019 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 125

Oct 24, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Philadelphia 108

Apr 11, 2018 - Philadelphia 130 vs. Milwaukee 95

Mar 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Philadelphia 110

Jan 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Philadelphia 95

Jan 20, 2018 - Philadelphia 116 vs. Milwaukee 94

Apr 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 90 vs. Philadelphia 82

Mar 06, 2017 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Philadelphia 98

Jan 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 114 vs. Milwaukee 109

Jan 16, 2017 - Philadelphia 113 vs. Milwaukee 104

Apr 10, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Philadelphia 108

Dec 23, 2015 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Philadelphia 100

Nov 04, 2015 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Philadelphia 87

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Injury Report for Philadelphia

Joel Embiid: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)

Furkan Korkmaz: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Ben Simmons: Out (Illness)

No Injury Information