Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Philadelphia 39-20; Milwaukee 36-22
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Fiserv Forum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They picked up a 124-117 win over the Sixers on Thursday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-109. In other words, don't count Philadelphia out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a solid 7-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.
Injury Report for MilwaukeeNo Injury Information
Injury Report for Philadelphia
- Joel Embiid: Game-Time Decision (Shoulder)
- Furkan Korkmaz: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Ben Simmons: Out (Illness)